Student artists highlight wildlife

The annual Wildlife of Arkansas Student Art Contest encourages students from kindergarten through 12th grade to submit artwork online through a portal at www.arwild.org, which is the Arkansas Wildlife Federation website.

The contest encourages students to learn about and appreciate Arkansas' wildlife. The online submission process allows students, teachers and parents the ability to submit a photograph of the artwork online, rather than mail the original artwork to be scored.

Students must highlight wildlife and landscapes that are native to Arkansas.

All categories will be ranked and awarded as in previous years. An panel of jurors select four artworks per grade and award first, second, third and honorable mention as well as an overall best in show. Winners in each grade receive cash awards and certificates.

Images of the best in show and all first-place winning artwork along with the entire list of winners will be announced in the summer issue of Arkansas Out of Doors magazine, a publication of Arkansas Wildlife Federation.

Artwork must be submitted by March 31. There's no charge to enter the contest.

Visit www.arwild.org/art-contest for rules and submission details. Contact Terri Lane at info@arwild.org or call 479-601-6646 for more information.



