Super Quiz: Aphorisms

1. A good time to keep your mouth shut is when you are in deep --------.
2. No one ever says, "It's only a game" when their team is ----------.
3. Life isn't tied with a bow, but it's still a --------.
4. No one has more ambition than the teenager who wants to buy a --------.
5. The best thing about the future is that it always starts --------.
6. I have reached the stage where happy hour is a --------.
7. After 80, if you don't wake up aching in every joint, you are probably --------.
8. Stroke a cat and you will have a permanent --------.
ANSWERS
1. Water
2. Winning
3. Gift
4. Car
5. Tomorrow
6. Nap
7. Dead
8. Job