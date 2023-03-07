Super Quiz: Aphorisms

1. A good time to keep your mouth shut is when you are in deep --------.

2. No one ever says, "It's only a game" when their team is ----------.

3. Life isn't tied with a bow, but it's still a --------.

4. No one has more ambition than the teenager who wants to buy a --------.

5. The best thing about the future is that it always starts --------.

6. I have reached the stage where happy hour is a --------.

7. After 80, if you don't wake up aching in every joint, you are probably --------.

8. Stroke a cat and you will have a permanent --------.

ANSWERS

1. Water

2. Winning

3. Gift

4. Car

5. Tomorrow

6. Nap

7. Dead

8. Job