Sweet hitch-a-hiker

While we're on the subject of the government making things hard to find for mere people, and even though a select few lawmakers would swear that's not their intention when they propose to do away with legal ads in newspapers, and even though those same lawmakers might not be in office a few years from now when their best-laid plans meet different intentions from other government types, we give you this from a trusted source.

A friend reminds us of the dialogue:

"But, Mr. Dent, the plans have been available in the local planning office for the last nine months."

"Oh yes, well as soon as I heard I went straight round to see them, yesterday afternoon. You hadn't exactly gone out of your way to call attention to them, had you? I mean like actually telling anybody or anything."

"But the plans were on display ..."

"On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them."

"That's the display department."

"With a flashlight."

"Ah, well, the lights had probably gone."

"So had the stairs."

"But look, you found the notice, didn't you?"

"Yes," said Arthur, "yes, I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard.'"

--Douglas Adams, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy"