Thea Foundation awards scholarships to 36 graduating high school seniors in five categories

Thea Foundation has awarded scholarships to 36 graduating Arkansas high school seniors in five categories in its 2022-23 competition, inspired by the theme “Prodigious Resilience.”

Performing Arts

$10,000 — Campbell Yung, Little Rock Christian Academy, Little Rock

$9,000 — Christina Myers, Lakeside High School, Hot Springs

$8,000 — Mya Sanders, Hot Springs High School

$7,000 — Faith Cureton, Van Buren High School

$6,000 — Brooklyn Courtney-Moore, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock

$3,000 — Peyton Lyons, Fayetteville High School

$3,000 — Lucy Jolley, Robinson High School, Little Rock

$3,000 — Audrey Swain, Conway High School

$3,000 — Brennan Wilkins, Lakeside High School

$3,000 — Emily Cross, Clarksville High School

Visual Arts

$10,000 — McKenzie Young, Sylvan Hills High School, Sherwood

$9,000 — Jay Decker, Cabot High School

$8,000 — Skie Edwards, North Little Rock High School

$7,000 — Roman Kresse, Central High School, Little Rock

$6,000 — Grace Moore, Life Way Christian, Bella Vista

$3,000 — Macy Brookhouser, Life Way Christian, Centerton

$3,000 — Isabella Hamilton, Central High School, Little Rock

$3,000 — Alyssa Jaggermauth, Arkansas Arts Academy, Rogers

$3,000 — Angelina Parker, Van Buren High School

$3,000 — Irien Rogers, North Little Rock High



Creative Writing

$10,000 — Clarke Preston, North Little Rock High

$9,000 — Olivia Lessel, Little Rock Christian Academy

$8,000 — Shelby Hill, Harding Academy, Searcy

$7,000 — Gautami Lohakare, Central High School, Little Rock

$6,000 — Alexandria Lowery, Riverview High School, Judsonia

$3,000 — Elizabeth Clark, Conway High School

$3,000 — Emily Staggs, Batesville Charter High School

$3,000 — Faith Hilvert, Mountain Home High School

$3,000 — Cassidy Tucker, Arkansas Arts Academy, Bella Vista

$3,000 — Natalie Waggoner, Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville

Film

$10,000 — John Ghormley, Conway High

$9,000 — Alexandra Duran, Rogers High School

$8,000 — Bekah Jackson, Central High School, Little Rock

Fashion

$10,000 — Hailey Enggano, Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, Little Rock

$9,000 — Eureka Smith, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Hot Springs

$8,000 — Avery Henley, Batesville Charter High School

A total of 464 students from 87 cities across Arkansas applied for a chance at a total of $219,000 worth of scholarships.

“The level of talent the judges saw this year was spectacular. Thea works to support students and educators in all aspects of arts education, and this effort is obvious in so many of the submissions we received,” said Thea Foundation Board President Dave Hawsey.

The complete list of winners, along with samples of their work, is available at the foundation’s blog, theafoundation.org/blog-1.