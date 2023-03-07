Sections
Two men killed in separate single-vehicle crashes on state roads, authorities say

by Remington Miller | Today at 2:13 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Two men were killed in separate crashes on state roads, according to preliminary crash reports from authorities. 

A 56-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a wreck in Sevier County on Monday afternoon, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police. 

Troopers said Kelly Purtell of Lockesburg died after the 2009 Yamaha motorcycle he was driving west on Melrose Road hit a ditch on the side of the road, causing him to be separated from the motorcycle just before 1:30 p.m. 

The roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash, the report said. 

Another crash on Saturday afternoon killed a Harrison man, a preliminary report from the Boone County sheriff’s office said. 

Derrick Alsobrook, 29, died after the 2005 Honda he was driving east on Hopewell Road overturned near Woodland Lane at 1:05 p.m., the report said. 

Deputies at the scene reported that the road and weather conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash. 

