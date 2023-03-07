UCA comes back, defeats Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE-- Central Arkansas rallied in the sixth inning and upset the sixth-ranked University of Arkansas softball team 2-1 on Monday night at Bogle Park.

After trailing 1-0, the Bears scored two runs in the sixth and closed out the Razorbacks in the final two innings to earn the victory. It was UCA's first win over Arkansas.

"I have a lot of my kids on the team that are from [Arkansas," UCA Coach Jenny Parsons said. "A lot of my kids on my team have come up here for camps and lessons and stuff like that. I couldn't be more happier for them. They've played here in the state tournament, but they've never played against Arkansas here, and they finally got a win."

UCA (14-5) was previously 0-4 against Arkansas but had come within a single run in two of the teams' previous three meetings. Parsons' squad was finally able to get the best of the defending SEC champions.

"We have tough games every time we play them," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "That's why we like playing them. They demand our best game. We know we're gonna get theirs, we know that they're highly motivated in this matchup. They are always really gritty, they are always well coached. They competed their butts off tonight and deserve the win."

Arkansas (19-4) grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning off a sacrifice fly from Rylin Hedgecock to score Reagan Johnson. It was an advantage the Razorbacks were able to hold through five innings behind the arm of starter Chenise Delce.

Delce surrendered her first hit in the fifth, an inning in which UCA put together its first scoring threat. With runners on second and third, Delce, a redshirt senior escaped the jam with a foul out followed by her eighth strikeout of the night.

UCA threatened once again in the sixth, but this time the Bears got the best of Delce and the Razorbacks. With two outs and a pair of runners in scoring position, a wild pitch allowed Jenna Wildeman to take home and tie the game at 1-1.

In the next at-bat, Mary Brown drove a two-strike pitch to right field for an RBI double to score Tremere Harris and give UCA its first lead and set the final margin.

Delce blanked UCA its half of the seventh, which brought the Razorbacks to bat facing a 2-1 deficit.

Kacie Hoffmann opened the inning with a single to deep left field. Following two straight outs, UCA walked Rylin Hedgecock, which brought up Cylie Halverson who struck out swinging, cementing the Bears' upset.

"I'm proud of how [UCA] made adjustments," Parsons said. "Chenise was dealing ... really proud of how [we] competed. My team, they love each other and they play hard."

Delce pitched a complete game, faced 28 batters, allowed 4 hits, 2 runs and had 10 strikeouts.

Jordan Johnson went the distance for the Bears. She faced 31 batters with 5 hits allowed and had 7 strikeouts.

UCA will next travel to Lawrence, Kan., for the Jayhawk Invitational. The Bears will face Stanford in their first game of the tournament at 11 a.m. Central on Friday.

The Razorbacks look ahead to their league-opening series against Texas A&M. SEC play begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Bogle Park the game will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.