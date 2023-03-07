NWA outdoors: Volunteers sought to help spruce up parks, trails

Hikers trek Homestead Trail

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Thursday the Hedges Homestead Trail in the Buffalo River area. This can be either a 4.8 mile out and back or the return hike can be a bushwhack along the river, making it a loop hike. This bushwhack is a little shorter route, but involves some difficult boulder scrambling and climbing through a couple of ravines.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net for information. Go to bvhikingclub.com for club information.

Alliance hosts plant pull

Beaver Watershed Alliance will hold two events to remove invasive plants at area parks.

Plant removal at Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville will be 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday along the hard-surface trail to the pavilion. Lake Atalanta in Rogers will be the site from 1 to 3 p.m. April 16 from Clark Pavilion to Railyard bike park.

To volunteer, contact the alliance, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or call (479) 750 8007.

Park work includes lunch

A volunteer work day will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Help is needed to spruce up landscaping around the visitor center and do maintenance on the park's trails. Lunch will be served and there will be drawings for prizes.

Sign up to help before Thursday by contacting Avery Blair, volunteer coordinator, avery.blair@arkansas.gov or call (479) 789-5009.

Pair tops Team Trail anglers

Bryan Wolfgang and Mike Roughton won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held Feb. 18 at Beaver Lake. Their five-bass tournament limit weighed 15.31 pounds.

Jimmy Sikes and Cole Sikes placed second with five bass at 14.35 pounds. Gordon Harriman and Tim Clark were third with five bass at 14.17 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, T.J. Parks, Tad Harp, 14.04; fifth, Tanner Hawthorn, Thomas Taylor, 13.68; sixth, Curt Clark, James Whittle, 13.66; seventh, Clint Williams, Jason Sandidge, 13.39; eighth, Brandon Martin, Tony Spradlin, 13.14; ninth, Ronnie Thompson, Brandon Walker, 12.9; 10th Matt Emeterio, Casey Odle, 12.88.

Walk explores Bentonville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Saturday in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's convenience store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville

There is a short drive to the start where participants may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. The routes are along the clear waters of Coler Creek and by the Airship cafe. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

See birds at Shores Lake

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Shores Lake in the Ozark National Forest at 9 a.m. March 18. Meet at at the Shores Lake picnic area entrance on the west side of the lake.

This area features mature shortleaf pine habitat that's the best place in the region to find the trip's target species: the brown-headed nuthatch. Birders will also keep an eye out for red crossbills which has been seen in this area. An optional afternoon trip will be to Frog Bayou Wildlife Management area near Alma.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required to attend. For information contact Taylor Long, mtaylorlong@hey.com or (479) 530-9084.

Experts talk fishing

A free program on fishing for black bass, crappie, walleye and striped bass at Beaver Lake is set for 2 p.m. March 19 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center east of Rogers.

Four accomplished Beaver Lake anglers will give brief presentations on their specialty species, then the one-hour program will open up for questions from the audience. Payton and Tiffany Usrey of Springdale will offer tips for catching crappie. Nick Frakes, a leading bass tournament angler, will talk black bass fishing. Jon Conklin, a fishing guide from Goshen, will give tips for catching walleye and striped bass.



