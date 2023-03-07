Vote on Little Rock resolution against water rate hikes delayed again

A vote of the Little Rock Board of Directors on a resolution that would express the city’s opposition to a schedule of water rate hikes was delayed again Tuesday.

The measure’s sponsor, Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines, asked for the delay during the city board meeting, explaining that he was still in talks with the water utility’s chief executive officer.

Hines said they had encountered scheduling issues and asked that the resolution be delayed until the first week of April.

Consideration of the resolution was previously delayed for two weeks at a Feb. 21 city board meeting at Hines’ request.

On Jan. 12, Central Arkansas Water’s board of commissioners unanimously approved a resolution setting a 10-year schedule of increases.

