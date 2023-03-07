NWA fishing report: Walleye spawn starting while black bass remain in winter pattern

Beaver Lake

Crappie biting in shallow and deep water.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, recommends using minnows or jigs six to 20 feet deep around standing timber or brush piles. Fishing should improve as the water warms.

Walleye are migrating into the White and War Eagle tributaries. Try swim baits between U.S. 412 bridge and Neill's Bluff. Spotted bass are biting swim baits in this area as well.

The area around Point 12, where the White and War Eagle river arms meet, is the striped bass hot spot as spring nears, but the bite is slow for now, Conklin said. Average surface water temperature is in the mid to upper 40s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports black bass remain in a winter pattern. Try jerk baits or Alabama rigs. The white bass spawning run hasn't started yet.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout are biting well on prepared trout baits such as Pautzke Fire Bait. Fishing has been good between Spider Creek and Bertrand Access.

Try for walleye between the towns of Beaver and Holiday Island. Soft plastics are the preferred lures worked along ledges, humps and weed lines. The best bite is late afternoon.

Power generation at Beaver Dam has been taking place most of the day.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina said crappie and white bass are biting jigs. Bluegill are biting worms. Black bass fishing is slow, but she recommends using spinner baits or jig and pigs.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said crappie are biting "pretty good" on minnows and jigs. Catch rates vary from day to day. Try any type of soft plastic lure for black bass. Use liver to catch catfish.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass at all Bella Vista lakes with jerk baits, crawdad-colored crank baits, Alabama rigs or jig and pigs. Fish for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms or square-bill crank baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair largemouth bass fishing at Grand Lake with Alabama rigs, or spinner baits around brush or docks. Blue catfish are biting fair on cut bait or shad. Try hair jigs or minnows for crappie around brush or docks.

At Lake Eucha, largemouth bass are biting fair on crank baits or spinner baits around brush and docks. Channel catfish are biting fair on liver or hot dog chunks. Crappie fishing is fair with hair jigs.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting fair on minnows, jigs or worms around brush or docks. Largemouth and spotted bass are biting fair on crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits round brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting swim baits on a one-quarter-ounce jig head. The ends of channel swings are good spots to fish. Alabama rigs, jerk baits and crank baits may also work.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



