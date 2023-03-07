Wildlife officer honored nationally

The National Wild Turkey Federation honored Arkansas Wildlife Officer Audrey Bush with the National Wildlife Officer of the Year Award for her dedicated commitment to Arkansas' natural resources.

The award was presented to Bush in February at the federation's 47th annual national convention.

Bush is the first woman to win the federation's National Wildlife Officer of the Year award since it began in 2000.

"Being a wildlife officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and a part of the National Wild Turkey Federation has given me the opportunity to help protect and conserve in so many aspects," Bush said.

In addition to enforcement, Bush has worked extensively with mentored hunts for youth and women in Arkansas. The Wildlife Officer of the Year Award is given to individuals who have excelled and demonstrated exceptional performance in teamwork and innovation; excellence and innovation; attitude and leadership; and achievements and accomplishments.

Bush is a five-year veteran with Game and Fish and has excelled in the enforcement of the state's regulations to protect its resources. Last spring, she put in 270 hours of work during turkey season, stopping multiple hunters in violation of the regulations, in addition to contacting 110 violators throughout the year that resulted in several larger cases.