2 men killed in single-vehicle crashes

Two men were killed in separate crashes on state roads Saturday and Monday, according to preliminary crash reports from authorities.

A 56-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a wreck in Sevier County on Monday afternoon, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said Kelly Purtell of Lockesburg died after the 2009 Yamaha motorcycle he was riding west on Melrose Road in Lockesburg hit a ditch on the side of the road, causing him to be separated from the motorcycle just before 1:30 p.m., the report says.

Another crash on Saturday afternoon killed a Harrison man, a preliminary report from the Boone County sheriff's office says.

Derrick Alsobrook, 29, died after the 2005 Honda he was driving east on Hopewell Road in Harrison overturned near Woodland Lane at 1:05 p.m., the report says.