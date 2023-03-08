Airlines’ merger faces challenge

The Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking to block a merger between JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines, citing the possibility of higher fares and fewer consumer choices in an industry that has seen waves of consolidation over the years.

The antitrust challenge, filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, argued that the $3.8 billion deal would be particularly harmful for price-sensitive consumers who have come to depend on Spirit's low fares. Travelers who don't fly Spirit could also lose out, attorneys argued, because JetBlue plans to reconfigure Spirit's planes to reduce the number of available seats in the market while eliminating an aggressive competitor with a history of lowering fares in markets with larger airlines -- including price battles with JetBlue.

"In short, if not blocked, the merger of JetBlue and Spirit would result in higher fares and fewer choices for tens of millions of travelers across the country," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in announcing the filing. "The Justice Department is suing to prevent that from happening."

The attempt to block the airline merger -- which Massachusetts, New York and the District of Columbia also joined -- comes as high-profile service disruptions have raised concerns about whether the industry has become too concentrated. After years of bankruptcies and mergers, four domestic carriers -- American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines -- account for about 80% of the market.

JetBlue is the sixth-largest U.S. carrier. Merging with Spirit would make it the fifth-largest.

In a statement Tuesday, JetBlue and Spirit pushed back, saying a merger would create "a compelling national challenger to the Big Four airlines," pledging a vigorous defense of the deal.

"We disagree with the DOJ's decision to seek to block the proposed merger, which will benefit consumers and employees," Ted Christie, Spirit's chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Together, we intend to democratize flying for travelers across the country -- a goal we believe is worthy of the government's support."

The Justice Department argued that the merger would violate parts of the federal Clayton Act, which prohibits mergers and acquisitions that would lessen competition and potentially create monopolies.

"JetBlue's proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit would eliminate the largest and fastest-growing ultra-low-cost carrier in the United States," the filing said.

Until a merger is finalized, federal law indicates that companies must act as independent competitors. Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki said at the news conference that Spirit's plans to expand to five new cities this year would not happen if the merger occurs.

On Monday, amid speculation that a DOJ suit was forthcoming, JetBlue released updated data to strengthen its case for a merger. The airline said a larger JetBlue, after absorbing Spirit, would force competitors to bring down their own fares.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said combining operations would create an airline that can be "a disruptive presence able to appeal to a broader set of customers."

He added: "We're doing this to grow. We're not doing this to consolidate. We're doing this to try and get bigger so we can better compete with the Big Four airlines."

The suit comes as Justice Department attorneys are waiting on the outcome of their case against JetBlue's partnership with American Airlines, which allows the carriers to coordinate schedules and share revenue on several routes between New York-area airports and Boston. The Northeast Alliance was approved in the waning days of the Trump administration and began operating in February 2021. The DOJ sued to block it later that year.

That case was heard in the fall by U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston. The Justice Department was joined by six states and the District of Columbia in challenging the arrangement. A decision is pending.

To allay concerns about an overlap in service between the two carriers in the Northeast, Hayes said, the combined carrier would divest Spirit's holdings in Boston and New York and would offer five gates and "related assets at Fort Lauderdale" -- a Spirit hub -- allowing the gates to be allocated to other ultra-low-cost carriers.

Labor unions are split on the merger. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 50,000 flight attendants at 19 carriers including 5,600 at Spirit, favors the deal. But the Transportation Workers Union, the nation's largest airline union -- whose members include flight attendants at JetBlue and passenger service agents at Spirit -- has called on Garland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to stop the deal.







If combined, the carriers would be able to offer about 1,700 daily flights to more than 125 destinations in 30 countries with a fleet of 458 aircraft, JetBlue has said. While New York-based JetBlue has pitched the combined airline as a national player, it would have only a small presence on the West Coast.

Over the past several years, seven major U.S. carriers have disappeared in a series of high-profile mergers. JetBlue was also a player in the last airline merger in 2016, but ultimately was outbid by Alaska Airlines to purchase Virgin America.

This time around, however, JetBlue was determined not to lose out.

Frontier Airlines and Spirit announced plans to merge in February 2022 in a transaction that would have brought together carriers known for low airfares with few frills.

In April, JetBlue announced a surprise bid for Spirit but was repeatedly rebuffed. Spirit delayed a shareholder vote four times as it scrambled to salvage the deal with Frontier. Among its arguments was that a merger with JetBlue was unlikely to win regulatory approval.

In the end, however, JetBlue prevailed, winning approval from Spirit shareholders in July.

As part of the deal, JetBlue agreed to pay a $70 million fee to Spirit, along with an additional $400 million in fees to shareholders if the deal didn't pass muster with regulators.

The case is expected to take several months to go to trial. Even so, Hayes has said he expects the deal to close in early 2024.