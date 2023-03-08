Arkansas’ Council named to AP team

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ricky Council got his second conference honor is as many days when The Associated Press announced Tuesday the University of Arkansas guard had been voted by 14 media members as a second-team All-SEC player.

Council, a 6-6 junior, was among 16 players to receive All-SEC recognition by the coaches and was one of eight players on the second team announced Monday. The AP voters selected two All-SEC teams with five players each.

Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller was voted SEC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year by the AP voters. Texas A&M's Buzz Williams was named the Coach of the Year.

Council is averaging 16.6 points per game to lead the Razorbacks and rank third in the conference behind Miller (19.6) and LSU senior forward KJ Williams (17.4). He also is averaging 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.3 minutes.

Last season as a sophomore at Wichita State, Council was the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year and averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.6 minutes playing 20 of 28 games off the bench.

"You would say that he transferred up maybe a little bit, but his stats [improved]," Musselman said. "We've relied on him a lot. He's come off the bench for us of late, he's started for us.

"We need him to play really, really well for us to play at our best, because any time you have a player who is the third-leading scorer in the conference, that's a heavy load to carry every single night."

After starting 25 of the first 26 games as a Razorback, Council has played off the bench the last five and averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 28.6 minutes.

"Whatever role we ask of Ricky, whether it's starting or coming off the bench or whatever, he has been a heavy-minutes player and heavy-production minute guy for us," Musselman said. "We need Ricky, now that we're in postseason play, to have good games for us."