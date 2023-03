Prairie Grove, 1908: "Dear Floy, I am having a lovely time. ... I think school affairs are pretty quiet this year." This card was mailed 46 years after the combined 20,000 soldiers of the Union and Confederate armies clashed around the town, with some 2,500 casualties in a battle that ended in a virtual draw — but with the Union firmly in control of Northwest Arkansas.

