Arkansas State Capitol news in brief: Bill requires sign to protect health staff

Bill requires sign to

protect health staff

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would require medical facilities to post a written notice about the potential of being charged with a felony crime for attacking a health care professional, including a nurse.

The Senate voted 32-0 to send Senate bill 344 by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, to the House for further consideration.

Under the bill, the written notice would be required to be posted at entrances to a health care facility, emergency department, clinic or long-term care facilities that are used by patients and visitors and in a patient waiting area of a health care facility, emergency department, clinic or long-term care facility.

The Arkansas Nurses Association would be required to provide the Department of Health a digital poster design that shall be used by a health care facility under the bill. The bill would require a law enforcement agency to allow a health care professional listed under Arkansas Code Annotated 5-13-202 (a) (4) (E) to list a work address in lieu of his or her home address when filing a police report or complaint related to an incident that meets the requirements of battery in the second degree under that part of state law.

-- Michael R. Wickline

House amends bill

on porn site liability

The Arkansas House on Tuesday approved an amendment to a bill that aims to hold pornography websites liable for displaying content to minors.

The voice vote in the House sends Senate Bill 66 by Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, back to the Committee on House Rules for further consideration.

Senate Bill 66 would require commercial entities displaying pornography to use a "reasonable age verification method," which includes providing a digital ID, a government-issued ID or any "commercially reasonable age verification method."

Rep. Mindy McAlindon, R-Centerton, said the amendment was needed to clarify distinctions between "corporate entities" and "third party vendors" in the bill.

-- Will Langhorne