Bentonville house fire inflicts substantial damage, official says





BENTONVILLE -- Firefighters battled a house fire that caused substantial damage, Battalion Chief Jeremy Metcalf said.

Metcalf said firefighters were notified at 7 a.m. Tuesday of a fire at 3404 N.W. Edgewood Ave. He said there was heavy smoke and fire when firefighters arrived.

The fire was in the attic and in the back of the house, Metcalf said. It took about 30 minutes to put out the fire, he said.

Metcalf said one person was home and no one was injured.

"It's still standing but there was a heavy loss to the house," he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.



