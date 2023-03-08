Bentonville Planning Commission works through long rezoning request list





BENTONVILLE -- One company was approved for 10 rezonings at the city Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.

Seventh Living LLC and Muni Jampana had most of the rezoning business before the commission.

The rezonings for Seventh Living and Jampana were from:

Low-density single-family residential to downtown high-density residential at 814 S.E. G St.

Medium high-density residential to downtown high-density residential at 805 S.E. G St.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown high-density residential at 911 S.E. H St.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown high density-residential at 907 S.E. H St.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 904 S.E. 10th St.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown high-density residential at 908 S.E. G St.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 1205 Fillmore St.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown low-density residential at 710 N.W. 10th St.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown low-density residential at 801 N.W. 10th St.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown low-density residential at 810 N.W. 11th St.

Also approved were two rezonings for Borra Revocable Living Trust at 811 S.E. G St. from low-density single-family residential to downtown high-density residential, and at 809 S.E. G St. from low-density single family-residential to downtown high-density residential. The applicants were listed as Jampana/Seventh Living LLC, according to planning documents.

Gundapaneni Revocable Living Trust, with Jampana and Rajesh Gundapaneni listed as applicants in planning documents, also was given the OK for rezoning property at 607 S.E. 10th St. from low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential.

Jampana also was approved for a rezoning at 3406 S.E. K St. from low-density single-family residential to medium-density two-family and townhome residential.

Anglin Properties was approved for the rezoning of property at the northwest corner of Southwest Opal and Southwest Adams roads from agriculture to neighborhood commercial.

A planned unit development at Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and Southwest Opal Road was approved. The applicant is Buffington Barron LLC. The property is just over 95.22 acres, according to planning documents.

The plan previously was before the commission, but improper notification to area residents brought it back before the group for consideration.

The Planning Commission also approved a series of large-scale developments that included:

A Crain Kia dealership at 2201 S.E 28th St. Plans show an approximately 20,542-square-foot building with a showroom, office and maintenance areas.

JB Townhomes at 809 N.W. 14th St. The project consists of a two-story single structure containing four attached townhome units.

Bentonville Plaza on Southwest Redbud Road. This is the phase three final plat, according to planning documents.

The Planning Commission also approved a resolution to adopt the citizen participation plan for reentry into the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant.

Old business

In old business, the Bentonville Planning Commission on Tuesday approved:

A conditional-use permit extension for Beach BBQ at 1080 S.E. 14th St.

A building-material waiver for 7th Street Townhomes at 207 and 209 S.E. Seventh St.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



