Little Rock police on Wednesday identified a man found beaten to death in an abandoned building near MacArthur Park on Monday.



Officers responding to a report of a subject down at 7:23 a.m. near 913 McMath Ave. discovered a man later identified as Raymond Robinson, 59, whom a police report lists as a homeless Little Rock resident.



His body had “obvious signs of trauma,” the report states. It lists the weapon used in the killing as a blunt object.



Robinson’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not named a suspect in the homicide.



The killing was the seventh in the city since the start of 2023. By this time last year CQ GL 3/8/22 , Little Rock police had investigated 13 homicides.