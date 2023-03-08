Sections
Body found in Little Rock on Monday ID'd

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 5:14 p.m.
Police tape

Little Rock police on Wednesday identified a man found beaten to death in an abandoned building near MacArthur Park on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a subject down at 7:23 a.m. near 913 McMath Ave. discovered a man later identified as Raymond Robinson, 59, whom a police report lists as a homeless Little Rock resident.

His body had “obvious signs of trauma,” the report states. It lists the weapon used in the killing as a blunt object.

Robinson’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not named a suspect in the homicide.

The killing was the seventh in the city since the start of 2023. By this time last year CQ GL 3/8/22 , Little Rock police had investigated 13 homicides.

