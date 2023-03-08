Arnett writes first book

Ulanda Arnett, a Pine Bluff entrepreneur, recently released her first book, Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Purpose.

Arnett is a former Miss University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a business graduate.

"'Let's make something beautiful together' is one of Arnett's driving thoughts in business and life. And that is precisely what she did with the release of her first book," according to a news release.

In this publication, Arnett is empowering others to own their story and tap into their limitless potential.

"I'm so excited to release my first book, especially in my hometown of Pine Bluff, Ark. I love my city! I am also excited to be a part of the rebuilding, growth, and development. I hope my book is able to help someone to be successful in the pursuit of their goals and dreams in life," she said.

In addition to being an author, Arnett is a mother, international speaker, business strategist, and transformational coach.

Also a graduate of the UAPB Class of 2002, Armani Valentino, owner of College Boy Publishing, was excited to publish Arnett's book.

"I have known Ulanda for a very long time," said Valentino. "Since we were freshmen at UAPB, she has always been an outstanding individual, focused, and a team player. Throughout our time at UAPB, I recall the many times we volunteered to help the community, especially the youth. Ulanda was always ready to work and help the community of Pine Bluff. I hope this book inspires individuals to go for it! Ulanda is truly an inspiration."

A book signing was held at Pine Bluff recently and others will be held at Fayetteville and Little Rock in March. Copies of the book are available at UlandaArnett.com or anywhere books are sold.

Simmons sets White Hall grand opening

Simmons Bank will host a grand opening and a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new White Hall financial center, 1305 Robin Road, March 16. Simmons and the White Hall Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. The grand opening will be held from 2-4 p.m., according to a news release.

Trinity Village sets style show, lunch

Trinity Village retirement community, 6400 Trinity Drive, will host a style show luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. March 23 at Trinity Village Great Hall. The event will include lunch, door prizes, and models. Tickets are $20 and available at Trinity Village's business office or from board members and commissioners, according to a news release.

New Hope offers free food

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 9605 U.S. 65 South, at Moscow will open its food pantry at noon March 17th. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. The New Hope Food Pantry ministry is partnered with the Arkansas Food Bank, according to a news release.

Area Agency tells menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

March 13 -- Vegetable beef soup, Oriental slaw, cornbread, fruit, and milk.

March 14 -- Baked fried chicken, baked corn casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, chocolate pie, and milk.

March 15 -- Pork roast, Au gratin potatoes, orange glazed beets, wheat bread, apple cake, and milk.

March 16 -- Swiss steak, rice okra, roll, apricots, and milk.

March 17 -- Chicken and dumplings, green beans, stewed tomatoes, butterscotch bars, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.