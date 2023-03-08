Marriages

William Jones, 27, of Springdale and Mary Sherwood, 29, of Sherwood.

Saul Cruz Pech, 28, and Alessandra Montani, 38, both of both of Little Rock.

Brian Schwieger, 44, and Christen Essary, 40, both of North Little Rock.

Brad Smith, 38, and Natalie Hairston, 39, both of Maumelle.

Jose Lopez, 20, and Rachel Castaneda, 19, both of Austin, Texas.

Allwyn Williams, 68, Deborah Apo, 61, both of Little Rock.

Allen Lewis, 54, and Bratoria Lowery, 24, both of Little Rock.

Brian Mann, 61, and Joanne Gregory, 60, both of Maumelle.

Brendan Wilson, 32, of Little Rock and Holly McDaniel, 32, of Star City.

Ronald Ogle, 71, of Mabelvale and Raynelle Watkins, 75, of Sherwood.

Kelly Chasteen, 33, and Robert Knickrehm, 30, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-799. Angela Linn v. Jason Linn.

23-810. Jennifer Thornton v. Aaron Carter III.

GRANTED

22-1142. Jose Morales v. Melinda Mendoza Gonzalez.

22-1260. Timothy Hammonds Jr. v. Caitlin Hammonds.

22-2528. Michael McGoogan v. Suzanne McGoogan.

22-3362. Georgia Nowell v. Kenneth Nowell.

22-3517. Jacob Yarberry v. Jolanta Yarberry.

21-126. Sarah Hellberg v. Claes Hellberg.

23-146. Lashelle Morris v. Anthony Morris.

23-191. Heather Smith v. Sarah Ort.

23-302. Eric Grasby v. Caroline Gentry.

23-352. Lashanna Brooks v. Cedric Brooks.

23-468. Abigail Duncan v. James Duncan.