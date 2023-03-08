Fayetteville council holds on providing pandemic relief money for nonprofit housing proposal

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council held off on a decision to provide pandemic relief money to a nonprofit for permanent supportive housing for unsheltered residents after having questions about federal regulations, dollar amounts and other comparable proposals.

The vote Tuesday was 8-0 to hold a proposal until April 18 sponsored by council members Sarah Moore and D'Andre Jones. The proposal would provide New Beginnings, a nonprofit that operates a microshelter community on 19th Street, with nearly $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan money. The money would enable New Beginnings to buy homes and lease them with case management services provided to unsheltered residents, a practice known as permanent supportive housing.

Solomon Burchfield, New Beginnings director, said clients at the community are hitting a wall. Some are ready to move out but can't find affordable housing. The proposal would house six to eight people annually, he said. Burchfield accounted for attrition, such as people moving, passing away or exiting the program, and said the proposal could house 30 people over 30 years.

The council had questions about using the federal relief money to impact the most people in the most effective way. The city was awarded $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan money and has about $1.7 million left.

Moore said although the proposal may only house six to eight people annually, it would reduce other indirect taxpayer costs such as emergency services and incarceration typically associated with vulnerable populations. The proposal also presents a permanent, rather than temporary, solution for people who may have no other options, she said.

Nearly 20 people spoke to the council in support. Some were current or former clients of New Beginnings, who said the community has enabled them to get on their feet and out of living outdoors. Some of those who spoke said they were ready to leave New Beginnings but cannot find a place to live in the city, whether because they can't afford it, landlords won't accept them or because there is a lack of housing supply.

Several council members had concerns about whether the proposal would meet federal requirements. Steven Dotson, the city's internal auditor, said the federal government has additional rules for capital projects of more than $1 million. The city would have to prepare a written justification for the expenditure, describe the need it would address and why it would it be preferable against similar alternative proposals.

The proposal scored low among other applications for rescue plan money based on the cost-benefit analysis, Dotson said. He said it may prove difficult to show the federal government how the proposal would be preferable over other comparable proposals related to housing.

Council member Scott Berna said he had concerns about granting New Beginnings' request while leaving other applications that scored higher on the table. Council member Teresa Turk said she wanted more information about how many people the city could serve with a rental assistance program versus the New Beginnings proposal, as well as more details on the sustainability of the proposal. She proposed reducing the dollar amount to $975,000 to avoid triggering the additional federal requirements.

Chief of Staff Susan Norton said staff would provide the council the requested information.

In other business, the council approved two items related to pay for employees. One was a new step plan for firefighters and police. Moore voted against while Jones, Berna, Turk, Sonia Harvey, Mike Wiederkehr, Holly Hertzberg and Sarah Bunch voted in favor.

The other was to provide a raise to nonuniformed employees, which passed 8-0. Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said the raises will cost $5.5 million this year and $7.5 million annually in future years using a combination of reserve money and anticipated growth in revenue.