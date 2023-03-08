DEAR HELOISE: I have mice that have invaded my kitchen! I've caught them nibbling on the dog food, and they have hidden under the refrigerator to avoid the cold weather outside. How can I get rid of these little guys and keep them out?

-- Hannah N.,

Albuquerque, N.M.

DEAR READER: There are several suggested natural remedies. First, seal up entry points, such as around pipes, and place peppermint oil, cayenne pepper or ammonia around the kitchen, or other places they might gain access to in your home. Sometimes mothballs work, or oil of clove will drive them away, but this needs to be repeated weekly. If these don't work, you'll need an exterminator.

DEAR HELOISE: Won't you please reprint your recipe for Angel Biscuits? I found them in your book "In the Kitchen With Heloise," but my daughter-in-law borrowed that book and took it with her when she and my son were transferred to Fort Hood, Texas.

-- Colleen P.,

Bainbridge, Ga.

DEAR READER: Everyone seems to love them.

Angel Biscuits

¼ ounce (2 ¼ teaspoons) dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

2 1/ 2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/ 8 cup sugar

1/ 2 cup shortening

1 cup buttermilk

Heat oven to 400 degrees and grease your baking sheet. Let the yeast dissolve in the warm water and set aside. Mix all the dry ingredients together as listed. Cut the shortening into the dry mixture until it resembles coarse meal. Stir in the buttermilk and yeast mixture. The dough can be refrigerated or kneaded lightly. (If you refrigerate the dough, it should be allowed to rest at room temperature, to allow it to rise.)

Roll the dough out on a floured board. Cut out the biscuits with a biscuit cutter. Place the biscuits in a prepared pan and allow the dough to rise a little before baking. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

DEAR HELOISE: I usually use boxed cake mixes, and the majority of the boxed mixes call for two eggs. However, I use three eggs and add an additional teaspoon of vanilla. The extra egg makes the cake fluffier, and the added vanilla gives the cake a richer taste.

-- Esther G., Milford, Del.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com