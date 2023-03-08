Ton Mai of Thailand was sentenced to two years in prison for selling calendars featuring satirical cartoons of yellow ducks that a court said mocked the country's monarch, as ducks were once a tongue-in-cheek symbol of the country's pro-democracy protest movement.

Gavin Newsom, governor of California, won't give a State of the State address, shunning the teleprompter that has frustrated him because of his dyslexia in favor of a statewide tour in which he can highlight his major policy goals in a more informal setting.

Elayne Hayes-Anthony, acting president of Jackson State University in Mississippi, said she'll focus on student success, academic excellence and research, adding, "Athletics will be huge in my administration; I am a huge sports fan."

Mike Zabel, a Pennsylvania legislator accused of sexual harassment, said he's not resigning but has stepped down from the Judiciary Committee and will enter inpatient treatment, saying he's "very mindful of and saddened by the sensitive and disturbing allegations against me."

Danielle Miller of Florida pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after obtaining $1 million in coronavirus relief funds, with authorities saying she chartered a Gulf­stream jet to fly from Florida to California and stay at a luxury hotel under one victim's name.

Peter Karasev was jailed without bond on charges of blowing up two electrical transformers, causing blasts that knocked out power to thousands of customers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Jeffrey Reinking of Illinois was sentenced to 18 months in prison for giving his son, who'd undergone mental health treatment, the rifle that he later used in a shooting that killed four people at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation described a scene in which "a red-tailed hawk flew overhead and called loudly, perhaps there to help him on his journey," as tribal leaders, scientists and conservation advocates buried P-22, California's famous mountain lion, in the terrain where it once roamed.

David Jimenez of Maui was cited on the strength of witness accounts and video on his own Facebook page after Hawaii officials say he was snorkeling in Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park and harassed a humpback whale and a pod of dolphins.