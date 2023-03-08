Against people's will

"I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Arkansas, and I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of _____, upon which I am now about to enter."

This is the oath taken by senators, representatives, governors, and all state and county officers, both civil and military, before taking office because we are a constitutional republic, which means the Constitution is the supreme law of the United States and Arkansas. The power of the government is held by the people, who allow the elected representative to exercise the power.

House Bill 1419 changes our Constitution. It contains a constitutional amendment that was rejected by Arkansans at the polls. The legislators try to justify illegally changing our Constitution by saying the people just didn't understand what they voted for. They are saying we are too stupid to understand what they are doing is wrong. If they truly believe Arkansans didn't understand the language, all they have to do is change it, and put it on the next general election ballot.

Changing our Constitution against the will of the people falls outside the Arkansas state Constitution. Therefore, I believe the bill is null and void and needs to be rescinded.

SALLY MAYS

Roland

What is happening?

Re the bill raising number of signatures needed to add ballot measures heading to Governor Sanders' desk: This bill is a violation of the citizens of Arkansas' will. It was voted on and against and here they go just changing the law against the will of the people.

What is happening in this state? Why do I feel like I have no say in anything this Legislature decides to do and rush through? Is this America?

WILLIAM WYATT

Cabot

Congrats to Sanders

I just want to say congratulations to our new governor. If your intent was to divide the people of this state even further and target some of our most vulnerable young people, two words come to mind: Smashing success!

GREG ROUNTREE

Scott

Gas company chaos

Bring back CenterPoint Energy! What has happened to our Public Service Commission?

BILL LUNDY

Little Rock

If you don't like it ...

Re the cancellation of Dilbert: I don't see an issue. I simply don't read the comic strips I don't like! Same as any article featured in the newspaper, or any TV show I don't like. I read the paper and comics every day. The incident that caused the furor didn't register in my mind.

Message to your readers: If you don't like it, don't read it. We all should not be so narrow-minded and sensitive.

STEVE BOWLES

Sherwood

For affirmative action

In a forthcoming issue of Psychological Science, Erin O'Mara Kunz, Jennifer Howell and Nicole Beasley's "Surviving Racism and Sexism: What Votes in the Television Program 'Survivor' Reveal About Discrimination" compiles statistical data of winners, finalists, and eliminations. It states that "Survivor," a cerebral, outdoor competitive reality game, was systemically biased "in favor of white men, and against women of color." Their statistical data reveal what many long suspected: In the earliest rounds of the game, racial and gender bias motivated players to consistently nominate Black women and people of color for elimination. While players were motivated to vote players of color out early, the elimination data also suggest those decisions were not motivated by a player of color's intelligence or physical strength. After 20 years, 40 seasons, and 731 contestants, 15 "Survivor" winners were women, and 25 were men.

In summer 2020, CBS and "Survivor" agreed with Color of Change, the NAACP, and The Survivor Diversity Campaign to immediately create racially balanced reality TV casts. As a result, the next two seasons' "Survivor" winners were women of color. To date, only five women of color became millionaires playing the zero-sum game.

CBS' multiracial casting didn't change in season 43. Six people of color and two white players, one with a limb loss, voted overwhelmingly to award the cash prize to a white male player over a white woman and an Asian male. Season 43 proves that CBS' affirmative action and diversity inclusion measures did not harm white people or remove white men's access to wealth or economic opportunity.

Ideally, state Sen. Dan Sullivan could model CBS "Survivor" executives with commitments to intentionally create multiracial and multiethnic safe spaces throughout the state. A racist may not consider this, but those who are committed to financial freedom, liberty, and justice will and do.

ANISSA M. RAIFORD

Benton