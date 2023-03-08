LR police ID man found dead in city

The Little Rock Police Department has identified a man who was found dead in the front seat of his truck last week, the department said in a news release.

Alvin Terry, 49, of Little Rock was found just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 in a Chevrolet Tahoe at 11700 Interstate 30 by officers responding to a report of a subject down, the release says.

A Love's Travel Stop and a Hardee's restaurant are listed as being at that address.

The release says the state medical examiner found that Terry's death was from natural causes.

Terry's employer told police he'd been looking for Terry since November 2022 and that Terry was "not in the best health," the release says.