Man arrested in two carjackings

Little Rock police on Monday morning arrested a man who they say carjacked two people and crashed their vehicles before officers could capture him, according to an arrest report.

Authorities say that Jequinte Gardner, 18, of Little Rock stole a vehicle from a person near 10434 W. 36th St. and fled in it before crashing near Shackleford West Boulevard and Centerview Drive, about 2 miles away.

Gardner then carjacked a second vehicle with a woman inside and fled before crashing once more on nearby South Bowman Road, the report says.

He then fled on foot and made it to Lisa Academy West Middle School at 23 Corporate Hill Road, roughly two miles away, before officers arrested him around 11:44 a.m, the report says.

Gardner faces multiple felony charges -- two counts of theft of property and one each of kidnapping, robbery and leaving the scene of an accident -- as well as a misdemeanor fleeing count. He was being held Tuesday night in the Pulaski County jail with no bond amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.

Police find pistol during traffic stop

The Arkansas State Police early Tuesday afternoon arrested a Searcy man who illegally had a pistol during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

A trooper pulled over Cameron Kingsby, 22, around 12:57 p.m. on U.S. 67 near mile marker 6 because he was speeding, the report says. Kingsby is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He was on supervision and had a search waiver on file, the report says.

A search of the vehicle located a Taurus G3 9mm pistol in the glove box, the report says.

Kingsby faces charges of felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and misdemeanor counts of speeding and not having liability insurance. He was being held Tuesday night in the Pulaski County jail, with no bond amount listed, according to the jail's online inmate roster.