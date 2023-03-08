Man found dead on Benton tracks





A man was found dead Sunday on the railroad tracks behind the Saline County sheriff's office in Benton, police said.

The man, later identified as Anthony Page, 36, was found near 735 S. Neely St. just before 9:15 a.m., Benton police said in a news release. Police said the death is under investigation.

"Page's injuries are consistent with being struck by a train, but the investigation remains ongoing," the release said.

Benton police spokesperson Krista Petty said Tuesday that it appeared Page had previously lived in several locations, including Hot Springs, but he was most recently living in Benton.



