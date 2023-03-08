Man found guilty in killings

An Altheimer man was found guilty of killing two men during a confrontation near Tucker in 2018 and will serve the rest of his life in prison.

During a two-day trial before Judge Jodi Raines Dennis in Jefferson County Circuit Court last week, Joshua Lasley, now 32, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, one for the death of Trevarland Smith and the other for Rodney Henry Scaife. Lasley received two life sentences plus 10 years for a firearm enhancement, all to run consecutively.

Lasley was on parole for felony convictions when he was arrested, according to court documents.

According to an affidavit, Smith was found lying unresponsive on the west side of Arkansas 15 North near Tucker on the evening of June 22, 2018, and transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died. Scaife was found in a black Dodge pickup truck on the east side of the highway unresponsive.

According to an affidavit, witnesses stated four people, including Kevin Kimble and Lasley, were leaving Kimble's father's house in another truck, a Chevrolet driven by Montel Vanderbilt, headed to Tucker for a haircut. Smith reportedly did a U-turn and ended up behind the truck, got out of his vehicle and was talking to Lasley, who then got out of the Chevy. Scaife got into the driver's seat of Smith's truck and pulled it in front of the other truck, as Kimble heard a gunshot, according to the affidavit.

"Rodney drove off in Trevarland's truck and hit what Kevin believed to be a water tank," the affidavit reads. "Joshua pointed a gun at Kevin and told Kevin 'don't f***ing move.' Kevin heard [another witness] yelling 'don't shoot my cousin.' Kimble moved Trevarland across the road and tried to assist him."

Vanderbilt said Lasley got into his truck and told him to drive.

An arrest warrant for Lasley was served June 26, 2018.

Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter and Shana Alexander represented the state in the trial.

"This definitely needed to be resolved," Hunter said. "We are happy for the families of the victims that they can proceed to finally heal from the loss of their loved ones. This was so important to get part of the process done for the families to continue healing."

Pine Bluff attorney William Howard represented Lasley. A call to Howard's office was not answered.

