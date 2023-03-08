Market tanks after comments by Fed

Stocks sank Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve warned that policymakers will turn the dial back up on rate increases if a strong economy continues driving inflation.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.5% for one of its worst days of the year so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.7%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.2%.

Inflation and what the Fed is doing about it have been at the center of Wall Street's sharp swings this year. After appearing to decline since last summer, reports on inflation last month came in surprisingly hot. So did a suite of other data on the economy.

That raised fears inflation is staying stickier than feared and that the Fed will have to raise rates higher than earlier thought. Higher rates can drag down inflation because they slow the economy, but they hurt prices for stocks and other investments. They also raise the risk of a recession later.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed some of those fears Tuesday and said the recent data mean "the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated." He also said in his testimony to a Senate committee that the Fed is ready to increase the pace of its rate increases again if needed.

The Fed slowed its pace of increases to a quarter-point last month from an earlier increase of half a point and a series of three-quarter-point moves earlier in 2022.

Sitting little changed just before Powell's testimony, stocks fell immediately after his comments.

"This is the market coming back to realistic expectations," said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. "I think it's going to continue to wash out some of the excesses in the market."

Wall Street had already begun convincing itself that higher rates were on the way and that the Fed will possibly go back to larger rate increases after last month's data reports.

Since getting last month's blowout jobs report and other surprisingly strong data, Wall Street largely abandoned hopes that percolated early this year for a possible cut to interest rates later in 2023. Investors also upped their forecast for how high the Fed will ultimately take rates before pausing.

That's been most clear in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 4% last week and hit its highest level since November. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans.

On Tuesday, the 10-year Treasury again approached 4% after Powell's comments before falling back to 3.97% from 3.96% late Monday.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, shot up to 5.01% from 4.87% late Monday, reaching its highest level since 2007.

Traders now predict good odds that the Fed will accelerate its rate increases with a half-point jump March 22, when its next rate-setting meeting concludes. That's a flip-flop from a day earlier, when the widespread bet was for the Fed to stick with a smaller quarter-point increase, according to data from CME Group.

More fireworks are expected later this week and into next week as the Fed gets more data that will help shape its decision-making.

On Friday, the Department of Labor will release its monthly jobs report for February. Within that, most of the attention likely will be on how high wages are going for workers. The fear at the Fed is that strong wage gains will lead to more upward pressure on inflation.

Two reports next week will give updates on how high inflation remains at the consumer and the wholesale levels.

Overall, the S&P 500 fell 62.05 points Tuesday to 3,986.37. The Dow lost 574.98 to 32,856.46 and the Nasdaq sank 145.41 to 11,530.33.

One outlier was WW International Inc., better known as WeightWatchers. It soared 79.1% after saying it's getting into the prescription weight loss business with the purchase of telehealth platform Sequence.

Information for this report was contributed by Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.