Member of City Council responds to accusations

On Monday, Pine Bluff Council member Glen Brown Sr. pushed back on accusations by a fellow council member who claimed Brown got in her face and verbally assaulted her.

Brown handed out envelopes to various people at Monday night's council meeting and inside was a typed statement with a March 5 date and "Truly and Apology" in bold letters at the top.

The statement, however, did not appear to be an apology but an allegation that council member Lanette Frazier had exaggerated their interaction that took place on Feb. 7.

"During our conversation, she stated I told her, 'Be quiet, be quiet, everybody don't have to know what we are talking about,'" Brown wrote. "But what I did say was 'Calm down, calm down, everybody don't have to know what we're talking about.' Therefore, if I'm asking her to calm down, it would appear that council member Frazier was the one who was being verbally abusive.

"Read the article. I'm now sending a complaint to the mayor, city council, the press and the police department. We all were subjected to a lie."

In Frazier's complaint she said she told Brown to leave her alone, but he refused.

"Council member Brown Sr. continued to follow me to the point of physically bumping up against me ranting his point of view," Frazier said. "As I continued to walk to my car, council member Brown Sr. stated that he knew that I got paid by Go Forward because [another city council candidate] told him that he received a check and that he was mad because you received a check too."

The dust-up was apparently over political contributions to Frazier by those who support Go Forward Pine Bluff, an agency that Brown has disparaged on many occasions.

"I proceeded to say 'When I cast my vote, no one makes me vote in a certain way or [pays] me to vote,'" Brown wrote in the statement. "At that time, council member Frazier started to defend herself in a very defensive voice. She talked about how she raised a lot of money before she accepted money from those special interest groups."

Brown stated he then went to look at Frazier's campaign finance statement.

"I could tell why she was so defensive," he wrote.

Frazier told The Commercial in February that there was nothing wrong with her taking a campaign contribution from supporters.

"I received a check from a political action committee, which was legal," she said. "That's what he's talking about, and it was during my campaign. I don't know what his problem is with it, because it's all businesses in Pine Bluff to create a PAC. Black, white, all businesses."

Frazier took her complaint to Mayor Shirley Washington, who asked her to document what happened. Since that time, Washington has had uniformed police officers in attendance at council meetings.

Frazier, who had been seated next to Brown at council meetings, also asked to be moved away from Brown, because she did not feel comfortable sitting next to him. At Monday night's meeting, she was sitting on the opposite side of the room and had switched seats with council member Steven Shaner.

Frazier said on Tuesday she had said all she wanted to say on the matter.

"I have no further comment," she said. "I have nothing else to add to it. It's over for me. I stand by what I said. I have no hard feelings on the matter."

Frazier told The Commercial earlier that she would not let the interaction with Brown dissuade her from serving the community.

"I'm not going to stop doing what the people have voted me in to do just because I'm up against some conflict," Frazier said. "I'm going to face my conflict in the right way. I'm not going to attack him the way he's attacking me. I'm just going to handle it in a professional and legal manner."