Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award at this month's iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay and Pink, who is this year's Icon Award recipient. The Innovator Award is presented to an artist who has affected "global pop culture throughout their career." Pink will receive the Icon Award honoring her "impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide." The awards show will be aired March 27 on Fox and on iHeartRadio stations and the app. Lizzo, Swift and Harry Styles lead the nominations with seven nods each, while Jack Harlow and Drake have six apiece. For top song of the year, Lizzo's "About Damn Time" faces off against Swift's "Anti-Hero," Styles' "As It Was," Justin Bieber's "Ghost," Doja Cat's "Woman," Glass Animals' "Heat Wave," Latto's "Big Energy," Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow's "Industry Baby," Harlow's "First Class" and Imagine Dragons' "Enemy."

Former "Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage is running for a U.S. House seat in the Los Angeles district represented by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who's seeking California's open Senate seat. Savage announced his bid Monday in an Instagram post, declaring himself a union member, longtime resident of the district and "unhindered by political divisions and special interests." He emphasized his newness to politics, though he ran for a West Hollywood city council seat in 2022 and lost with about 6% of the vote, according to election records. "I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues," he said. His campaign website lists priorities including reforming policing, expanding affordable housing and protecting unions. Born in Chicago, Savage, 42, began his acting career as a child, along with his brother, Fred, who starred in the sitcom "The Wonder Years." Ben Savage had roles in "Dear John" and "Wild Palms" before he was cast as Cory Matthews in the 1990s coming-of-age sitcom "Boy Meets World." After the show ended, Savage attended Stanford University, majoring in political science, and interned with then-U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, the Republican-turned-Democrat, he told Rolling Stone. In the 2014 interview, as he was promoting the spin-off "Girl Meets World," Savage was asked about possibly going into politics. "Acting and politics are almost too similar," he said. "I don't know ... You have to be a very specific breed to do that."