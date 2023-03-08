NASCAR PODCAST PREMIER: Dropping the Hammer

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Click here: arkansasonline.com/dth1/]

Welcome to the first episode of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's new NASCAR podcast, "Dropping the Hammer with Daniel McFadin."

McFadin, a nine-year veteran of the NASCAR media corps, is a former NBC Sports writer and a National Motorsports Press Association award winning columnist. Each week, McFadin will be joined by Jared Haas to discuss the most recent NASCAR Cup race and wrap up the week in news, while bringing you occasional interviews with members of the NASCAR industry.

The first episode of the show is meant to be introduction to the NASCAR landscape in 2023. Whether you're new to the sport or you're a lapsed fan who hasn't watched in a few years, McFadin and Haas breakdown the relevant drivers, tracks, teams and power players who inhabit NASCAR's traveling circus.



