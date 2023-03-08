New faces abound for UA spring drills

FAYETTEVILLE -- Better bring a roster along if you plan to catch any University of Arkansas spring football prior to the Red-White spring finale on April 16.

Fourth-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has not only hired five new assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Dan Enos and defensive coordinator Travis Williams, he and the staff have also brought on board 30 new signees, 22 of whom will engage in spring drills starting Thursday on the UA practice fields.

The Razorbacks also added transfer cornerback Jaheim Singletary, formerly of Georgia, out of the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday and have room for another eight or nine transfers when the portal opens again May 1.

Arkansas ranked at or near the top in the country in portal entries with at least 26 scholarship players. Pittman described how players leave in a variety of ways.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I think some guys come in and they see they're not going to be able to play," Pittman said. "Maybe they've been over-recruited or have gotten in a spot where they don't want to wait two or three years to get on the field. Or they don't want to compete for two or three years to get on the field.

"Those are guys you understand a little bit more. And then the other ones are guys that for whatever reason, whether it be NIL, playing time or somebody pouches them from your roster. Those are a different story."

Arkansas lost a number of starters or key contributors with eligibility left, including star safety Jalen Catalon, tight end Trey Knox, receiver Ketron Jackson, defensive linemen Isaiah Nichols and Jordan Domineck, and defensive backs Simeon Blair, Myles Slusher and Khari Johnson.

Pittman said his exit interviews with players led to some introspection for he and the program.

"What we learned from it, I guess is the bottom line, is we need to communicate with our kids more often," he said. "We need to see them in settings other than just football, which we've done. And try to foster a relationship with these guys more than just on the field.

"I think we'll be fine. As you well know, we had a fall season with a first-time head coach and no practice, too. So I think we'll be fine. I'm really excited where we are right now as far as relationship building with our kids."

Pittman said a variety of players will miss all or parts of spring due to injuries. But he did not go down the roster of injured players, saying they would be obvious when reporters catch part of the first workout Thursday. Among that group would be running back Dominique Johnson (knee), quarterback Kade Renfro (knee), possibly cornerback LaDarrius Bishop (knee) and freshman offensive line signee Luke Brown (knee).

It will not include defensive tackle Taurean Carter, running back Raheim Sanders and offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford. Sanders and Crawford were both injured during the Hogs' 55-53 double-overtime win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl but are doing well now.

Carter posted on social media last week he is cleared for spring practices, writing, "Today is one of the best days of my life. ... President Carter has returned. Let's work."

Pittman said the Hogs will be careful with Carter's spring work load. Carter, one of the team's top performers last spring, suffered a torn knee ligament in last year's spring showcase.

"We've been told to watch him, watch if there's any swelling on his knee and things of that nature, but ... he got cleared," Pittman said. "We'll be smart with him and those things, but at the end of last spring I thought he was as good a defensive interior lineman as we had."

A nucleus of standouts returns, mostly on offense, led by KJ Jefferson at quarterback, Sanders, AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion at running back, and offensive linemen Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer.

Pittman was asked how the former offensive schemes from Kendal Briles might merge with Enos' concepts.

"The terminology of calls, line calls and things of that nature, the ones that the kids make, those would be not a whole lot of change there," Pittman said.

Pittman also said he and Enos had a conversation about how to proceed with offensive lingo.

"That was one of the things Dan asked me when I spoke with him," Pittman said. "He said, 'Hey, what do you think? Do I need to marry my stuff to the last three years?' I said, 'Oh hell no. It won't roll off your tongue if you're having to remember what to call it versus this is my offense. I know what it is.' "

Pittman said installing schemes and calls is easier these days because of NCAA allowed meeting time and walk-throughs that formerly did not exist.

The same applies for Williams and co-coordinator Marcus Woodson on the defensive side.

"They're going to keep what their terminology is as far as that goes and our kids will have to learn it, which they've not seemed to have a problem with it on either side of the ball," Pittman said.

Pittman provided further insight into how Williams' schemes might differ from the largely 3-3-5 formations run by Barry Odom the past three seasons.

"I think the biggest thing is we're going to have four bigs on the field on the D-line," he said. "I think that's the biggest thing I wanted. Sometimes we weren't able to do that because of just the personnel."

Pittman said identifying players for the weak-side defensive end spot, called the "Jack" by the Razorbacks, will be a key agenda item in the spring.