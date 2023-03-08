BSR will announce

results after the bell

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is scheduled to announce first-quarter financial results today after the stock market closes.

Executive management also has scheduled a conference call with the investment community at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss earnings for the quarter ended Jan. 31. The call can be accessed at (416) 764-8688 or (888) 390-0546. Dan Oberste, chief executive officer, and Brandon Barger, chief financial officer, will lead the call for investors and analysts.

A replay will be available until March 16 at (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 with code: 157993#.

BSR, based in Little Rock, owns and manages apartment properties in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

-- Andrew Moreau

Siemens unit to build

railroad cars in N.C.

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- A division of German engineering giant Siemens AG will build a passenger rail car manufacturing plant in central North Carolina, creating more than 500 jobs by 2028, Gov. Roy Cooper and the company said Tuesday.

Siemens Mobility Inc. plans to invest $220 million to build a major advanced manufacturing and rail services center in Davidson County, Cooper's office said in a news release.

The 200-acre site in Lexington -- featuring more than 2 miles of track -- is where Siemens Mobility will build passenger cars to meet growing demand for its products, the company said.

Siemens Mobility said production will start in 2024. The company, which has several manufacturing plants, 4,000 employees and more than 2,000 suppliers in the country, said an infrastructure law that Congress passed in 2021 is injecting funds into U.S. rail and transit operations.

Average salaries for the new positions will be $51,568, slightly above the average salary for Davidson County, Cooper's office said.

Siemens Mobility could receive from the state up to $5.6 million in cash payments over 12 years if it meets investment and job-creation requirements through the state's Job Development Investment Grant program. A state committee approved the award agreement earlier Wednesday.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls

5.45, ends at 812.71

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 812.71, down 5.45.

"Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed [Tuesday] that interest rates are set to rise higher than we previously anticipated. But with most evidence still pointing to economic weakness and markedly lower inflation this year, we still believe the Fed will begin cutting rates again sooner than markets are expecting," wrote Andrew Hunter, deputy chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.