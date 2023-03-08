North Little Rock Middle School cleared of air quality issue, students to return to building Thursday

Seventh and eighth grade students and staff will return to the North Little Rock Middle School campus on Thursday after officials solved an air quality problem that forced an evacuation Tuesday and a shift to remote instruction on Wednesday.

The North Little Rock School District said that a building assessment Wednesday detected a scented wall plug-in as the source of the strong smell that made some students feel nauseous and light-headed Tuesday.

The city’s fire department hazmat team conducted a thorough evaluation and found there was adequate oxygen and the air quality was good.

“We appreciate the quick response and assistance of the North Little Rock Fire Department,” Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski said in a statement Wednesday. “The plug-in is believed to be the cause of the symptoms our students and staff identified. The plug-in has now been removed and oxygen levels and air quality remain safe.”

An evacuation had commenced within 45 minutes at the North Little Rock seventh and eighth grade campus on Tuesday after reports of some students and teachers feeling sick.

Students pivoted to remote instruction on Wednesday after officials detected “a strong odor” in one of the classrooms, Pilewski said.

Approximately 1,100 students and staff were relocated to the Charging Wildcat Arena at the North Little Rock high school.



