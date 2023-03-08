Nothing has been free at line for UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- This season's Arkansas men's basketball team is on pace to be the worst free throw-shooting team in Eric Musselman's eight years as a college coach.

Going into the University of Arkansas' SEC Tournament opener against Auburn on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn., the Razorbacks are shooting 69% (473 of 686) to rank 12th in the conference and 277th nationally.

"Certainly you want to shoot as a team over 72%, 73% at the minimum, and we have not lived up to that," Musselman said. "It's our coaching staff's responsibility to make them better foul shooters, so the only thing we can do is continue to get in the gym and work on our free-throw shooting."

Texas A&M, shooting an SEC-best 76.2% (600 of 787) on the season, has hit 127 more free throws than Arkansas.

Over the past four games. the Razorbacks are at 62.6% (67 of 107) at the line, including 22 of 34 in their 88-79 loss to Kentucky last Saturday at Walton Arena.

"We missed a lot of free throws," said freshman guard Nick Smith, who led the Razorbacks on Saturday with 25 points and hit 2 of 4 free throws. "That's very unacceptable for a team."

In Musselman's previous three seasons as Arkansas' coach, the Razorbacks shot 73.1%, 74.0% and 76.0% on free throws. His four teams at Nevada shot 74.0%, 70.1%, 74.3% and 70.8%.

Arkansas (19-12) has shot under 70% on free throws in 10 of its losses, including mostly painfully when the Razorbacks were 20 of 29 in an 86-83 loss at No. 2 Alabama.

After the Razorbacks were ahead by as many as 11 points in the first half, they had a stretch in the second half where they were 2 of 10 on free throws and Alabama rallied to take a 12-point lead.

Among the Razorbacks who missed free throws in that stretch were junior guard Ricky Council, freshman guard Anthony Black, senior forward Makhel Mitchell and Smith.

When the Razorbacks were trying to stay within striking distance at Tennessee, Council, shooting 74.7% (133 of 178) on free throws for the season, and Black, shooting 69.6% (110 of 158), each missed two attempts on back-to-back possessions when the Volunteers built their lead to 56-39. Council finished the game 3 of 6 and Black 0 of 2.

Arkansas hit 7 of 14 free throws in a 62-56 loss at Texas A&M when junior guard Davonte Davis -- a 70.4% shooter on the season (38 of 54) -- was 0 of 3 with all of the misses in the final 2:43, including the front end of a 1-and-1.

Smith, who missed 19 games earlier this season because of right knee management, is at 78% on free throws (32 of 41) and freshman forward Jordan Walsh is at 71.2% (37 of 52).

The Razorbacks' big men have struggled at the line with Jalen Graham at 37.5 % (12 of 32), Markhel Mitchell at 45.2% (14 of 31), Kamani Johnson at 54.2% (19 of 35) and Makhi Mitchell at 64.9% (37 of 57).

"We shoot a lot of free throws every day in practice, after practice," Black said. "A lot of our players work on our games.

"So I think it comes down to just focusing in the moment.

"We all can make free throws, so we've just got to focus and knock them down."

The Razorbacks opened SEC play at LSU shooting 72.4% (202 of 279). Then they hit 5 of 10 in a 60-57 loss to the Tigers.

In 18 SEC games, Arkansas shot 66.9% (265 of 396) on free throws to rank 13th -- ahead of only Mississippi State at 62.7%.

"I think with youth and inexperience in the SEC play, maybe that's affected our free-throw shooting, and affected some closing in close games," Musselman said. "But now everybody's got a full college season under their belt,

"Everybody on our roster, even the transfers, have now played a full SEC [schedule]. So now you go into the conference tournament, and you've got one game to focus on.

"We'll continue to work on free-throw shooting. You want guys to step up to the line and have great confidence, because a lot of free-throw shooting is confidence and blocking out anything other than you, the ball and the rim."

In Arkansas' only regular-season game against Auburn, the Tigers won 72-59 at home and the Razorbacks hit 19 of 32 free throws.

Black hit 13 of 16 free throws with the rest of the Razorbacks shooting 6 of 16.

"It's crazy," Black said after the game. "We missed 13 free throws and we lost by 13."

Arkansas will hope for a better outcome in Thursday night's rematch against the Tigers.