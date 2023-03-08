FOOTBALL

Jones signs; Barkley tagged

After days of hard-fought, down-to-the wire negotiating the New York Giants reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the Giants and agents for Jones reached the new deal with the franchise tag deadline minutes away. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn't yet made the deal public. Barkley's tag is nonexclusive, which means he's able to negotiate a contract with other teams in addition to the Giants. New York would have the right to match any team's offer and also would receive two first-round draft picks if they decided not to match. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season would earn just over $10 million playing on the tag. The deals came after Jones delivered a career season in leading the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The No. 6 pick overall in the 2019 draft, Jones had his breakout season in leading New York to a 9-7-1 record, passing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

KC to tag Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to use the franchise tag for the second time on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and they will release pass rusher Frank Clark, a person familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither of the moves has been officially made. The Chiefs and Brown's representatives spent all last season working on a long-term deal for him, but the two sides never could reach an agreement and he wound up earning about $16.6 million on the franchise tag. Brown would have made more under second-year franchise tag rules and the Chiefs were unwilling to go there with his salary. The Chiefs, who also could lose right tackle Andrew Wylie to free agency, sent a package of draft picks to the Baltimore Ravens to acquire Brown ahead of the 2021 season. He went on to start every game but one over two seasons in Kansas City, twice earning Pro Bowl nods and helping the Chiefs beat Philadelphia in the Super Bowl last month. Clark had five sacks in the regular season before adding 2 1/2 more in the playoffs.

Falcons sign OLB

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was second on the team with four sacks in 2022, will remain with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal, the team announced Tuesday. Carter, who would have become an unrestricted free agent, started all 17 games last season and set a career high with 58 tackles. He had 12 quarterbacks hits, 6 tackles for losses, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown.

WR saves crash victim

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn said he was in the "right place at the exact right time" to help save a man from a burning car. Osborn was riding in an Uber on an expressway around 2:30 a.m. Monday in Austin, Texas, when the vehicle came upon a wrecked car. Austin police said Tuesday that the car ran into a pole and caught fire. Police said the driver "had already been removed from the vehicle" by the time officers arrived. Police declined to confirm the identities of the rescuers, saying only that the investigation is ongoing. The car's driver was taken to a hospital with injuries described by police as non-life threatening. The cause of the wreck remains under investigation. Osborn on Monday posted on Twitter a photo of himself and three others who rescued the man "from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash." Osborn totaled 110 receptions for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Vikings over the past 2 seasons.

MOTOR SPORTS

Berry, Taylor to replace Elliott

With Chase Elliott expected to miss about six weeks with a broken left leg, Hendrick Motorsports will turn to Josh Berry and sports car racer Jordan Taylor to fill in for NASCAR's most popular driver. Hendrick provided a timetable for Elliott's recovery Tuesday while saying Berry will continue to drive the No. 9 Chevrolet on ovals and Taylor will make his Cup Series debut on the road course at Circuit of the Americas in Texas later this month. Berry will be behind the wheel Sunday runs at Phoenix Raceway. Elliott fractured his tibia snowboarding in Colorado last week and was released from the hospital the following day after a three-hour surgery. The 2020 Cup Series champion is currently rehabilitating in Colorado.