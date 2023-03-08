ORU continues dominating run





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Max Abmas scored 26 points and distributed 11 assists as Oral Roberts overwhelmed North Dakota State 92-58 in the Summit League Tournament championship game Tuesday night clinching an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Reserve Patrick Mwamba scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half. Issac McBride, who played at Baptist Prep in Little Rock, had 10 points and Connor Vanover, who also played at Baptist Prep and spent two seasons at the University of Arkansas, had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Oral Roberts. Reserve Deshang Weaveralso added 10 points.

Oral Roberts (30-4) finished 18-0 in league play and won twice in the league's postseason tournament. It's the program's seventh NCAA Tournament berth.

The Golden Eagles failed to make the NCAA Tournament last year following its 2021 run to the Sweet 16, which ended with a 72-70 loss to Arkansas.

When asked what it would take to duplicate the 2021 run after beating down the Bison, Abmas said, "We've got to continue the intensity that we've had in this tournament."

Mwamba's 17 points in 13 minutes before intermission and his six field goals (three from three-point range) almost matched North Dakota's seven total in 26 attempts and the Golden Eagles led 51-20 at halftime. Oral Roberts built an 18-3 lead and never trailed.

Boden Skunberg scored 18 points, Andrew Morgan 13 and Damari Wheeler-Thomas 10 for the Bison (16-17).

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

NO. 9 GONAZAGA 77, NO. 16 SAINT MARY'S 51

LAS VEGAS -- Drew Timme scored 18 points and became Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer to lead the sharp-shooting No. 9 Bulldogs past No. 16 Saint Mary's 7in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

The Bulldogs (28-5) continued their domination of the WCC with their fourth consecutive tournament championship and 10th in 11 years, with Saint Mary's in 2019 being the only exception. Gonzaga has won 21 tournament titles overall.

Saint Mary's (26-7) was seeded first in the tournament and the teams split the regular-season series. The Gaels were the last team to beat Gonzaga, which takes a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament that includes beating Saint Mary's to end the regular season.

Both teams will find out their seedings and destinations Sunday.

Gonzaga made 58% of its shots, while holding Saint Mary's to 33% shooting. The Gaels led by as many as 37 points and never trailed.

Timme was efficient in making 8 of 10 shots to lead four Bulldogs into double figures. Malachi Smith scored 14 points, Nolan Hickman 12 points and Julian Strawther 10. Anton Watson had 10 rebounds.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 63, UNC WILMINGTON 58

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Ryan Larson scored 23 points and his effort at both of ends of the floor late helped send College of Charleston past upset-minded UNC Wilmington in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship game to clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

It's Charleston's first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2018 and sixth overall.

Larson, a 6-1 senior, scored 15 points after halftime, making 4 of 7 from three-point range after missing his first two three-pointers before the break.

Larson had pair of steals -- one of which led to a breakaway layup -- and banked in a three-pointer with the Cougars (31-3) in the middle of a late 12-0 run they used to secure the win.

Trazarien White and Amari Kelly each had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (24-10).

HORIZON LEAGUE

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 63, CLEVELAND STATE 61

INDIANAPOLIS -- Marques Warrick scored 18 points and Sam Vinson added 16 to lead Northern Kentucky to a victory over Cleveland State and win the Horizon League Tournament championship.

The Norse (22-12), one-point losers to Wright State in last year's title game, advance to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time since 2017.

Warrick made four consecutive free throws in the final half-minute to give the Norse a seven-point lead. The Vikings (21-13) scored twice in the final 10 seconds but a final three-pointer came with just 0.2 left.

Tristan Enaruna scored 17 points and Deshon Parker 14 for Cleveland State.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

MERRIMACK 67, FARLEIGH DICKINSON 66

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Ziggy Reid scored 23 points, Jordan Minor had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks as Merrimack closed on an 8-0 run to beat Fairleigh Dickinson to capture the Northeast Conference Tournament championship.

Merrimack (18-16), which is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament due to a four-year transition to Division I, closed its season on an 11-game winning streak. Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15) had already secured the conference's automatic bid but was seeking its seventh NEC Tournament title.

Javon Bennett added 11 points and Jordan Derkack had eight points and 12 rebounds for top-seeded Merrimack.

Women

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

PORTLAND 64, GONZAGA 60

LAS VEGAS -- Maisie Burnham scored 19 points, Alex Fowler had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Portland beat two-time defending West Coast Conference Tournament champion Gonzaga to claim an NCAA Tournament berth.

Portland (23-8) snapped a six-game losing streak against No. 16 Gonzaga (28-4) -- with its last win coming in the tournament semifinals during the 2019-20 season. The Pilots won the tournament championship that year before the season was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic. Portland played in four straight NCAA Tournaments from 1994-97 before getting back in 2020.



