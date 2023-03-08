Police: Boy, 16, and woman, 18, shot to death in car outside Pine Bluff apartment complex

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were found shot to death in a parking lot near a Pine Bluff apartment complex Tuesday, and police have arrested a suspect.

Lt. David DeFoor of the Pine Bluff Police Department reported officers responded to Sunset Village Apartments at 2611 W. 34th Ave. just before 9 p.m. and located three people, all of whom were shot, in a gray car parked near the street. The two who died were located in the back seat and pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The 18-year-old was identified as Asharray Thomas of Pine Bluff. Authorities did not name the 16-year-old, citing his age. Both have been transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy to establish the official cause and manner of death.

Another female had been found shot and was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately known. A fourth person, a male, reportedly fled the scene and was located a block away, according to DeFoor. He suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives arrested Kavon Bledsoe, 21, of Pine Bluff in connection with the shooting. Bledsoe has been booked on suspicion of two counts of capital murder, two counts of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act and one count of tampering with evidence.

Detectives are still looking for at least three more suspects in the shootings, DeFoor said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Pine Bluff police Detective Division at (870) 730-2096, the tip line at (870) 730-2106 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

The two deaths represent the fifth and sixth homicides of 2023 within Pine Bluff.





Kavon Bledsoe (Jefferson County sheriff's office)









