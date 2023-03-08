Powell: Larger rate hikes likely

Cooling in the U.S. economy appears to have "partly reversed" based on recent data on jobs, consumer spending, production and inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress on Tuesday, suggesting the central bank expects to raise interest rates more aggressively than expected just a few months ago.

"The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee. "If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes."

The remarks, given at the start of two days of testimony on Capitol Hill, underscore how quickly the economy continues to shift three years since the covid-19 pandemic began. The comments also mark a clear signal from the economy's most powerful policymaker that the Fed will consider sharper interest rate increases if officials feel the economy keeps moving in the wrong direction.

Stocks dove into the red Tuesday immediately after Powell's comments. The benchmark S&P 500 dropped 62.05 points, or 1.5%, for one of its worst days of the year so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 574.98 points, or 1.7%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 145.41 points, or 1.2%.

Fed officials will convene March 21-22, when they will announce their next rate increase and release a fresh set of economic projections on inflation, the unemployment rate, economic growth and the future path for the baseline interest rate controlled by the central bank.

For much of 2022, the Fed sprinted to catch up to inflation that soared to 40-year highs, increasing interest rates by 4.5 percentage points. Once rates were high enough to actively slow the economy, the Fed decided to slow its pace, scaling down from a half-point increase in December to a quarter-point last month in its first meeting of 2023.

The plan then was to stick to a few more quarter-point increases until pausing rate increases altogether until the full weight of the Fed's decisions last year worked through the economy. But in a matter of weeks, that plan has been cast into doubt by economists and Fed-watchers, who point to a recent crop of hotter-than-expected data and argue the Fed will have to scale up rate increases once again.

If the Fed did choose a half-point increase this month, central bankers would be going against many of their messages from the past few months. Officials have argued that smaller, quarter-point increases give them more flexibility as they tiptoe up to the federal funds rate's ultimate level.





Rate increases also operate with long lags, and policymakers have warned about the risks of going too far, too fast, especially since the Fed has the dual responsibility of controlling prices and also supporting the labor market.

Fed leaders have consistently said they will make decisions based on all the data before them, and they typically don't commit to specific moves weeks before a policy meeting. But Powell's remarks appeared to answer growing anxiety that the Fed risks falling behind in its inflation fight once again if it sticks to its previous plans of quarter-point increases.

The Fed prefers to move slowly and deliberately, and policymakers aren't easily swayed by just one month of data. But the covid-19 economy continues to defy expectations, leaving economists and policymakers to scrap forecasts every few months.

Not long ago, Fed experts assumed that such whopping rate increases would surely cause a recession in late 2022 or early this year. But now, fewer economists expect a 2023 downturn, especially if the job market and consumer spending remain strong.

Employers added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January, shattering expectations and upending impressions the labor market was cooling. In a shock to observers, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, a low not seen since May 1969.

Speaking last month at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Powell said: "We didn't expect it to be this strong, but it kind of shows you why we think that this will be a process that takes a significant period of time."

The monthly jobs report for February will be released Friday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., noted Tuesday that Fed officials have projected the unemployment rate will reach 4.6% by the end of the year. Historically, when the jobless rate has risen by at least 1 percentage point, a recession has followed.

"If you could speak directly to the 2 million people, hardworking people who have decent jobs today who you're planning to get fired over the next year, what would you say to them?" Warren asked.

"We actually don't think that we need to see a sharp or enormous increase in unemployment to get inflation under control," Powell responded.

By contrast, the banking committee's Republicans mainly blamed President Joe Biden's policies for high inflation and argued that if federal spending were cut, inflation would slow.

"The more we help on the fiscal side, the fewer people you're going to have to put out of work," Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said.

Inflation has fallen from last summer's peak but remains well above normal levels. And the Fed's inflation fight appears to be getting harder. January prices eased over the year before, but only slightly, and the concern now is that the remaining sources of inflation will be more difficult to root out.

Atop that list is inflation stemming from the hot labor market, which can be exacerbated by wage pressures and mismatches in the number of job openings vs. the number of people looking for work. That has Fed officials focused on inflation in service industries such as health care and hospitality.

A hot labor market is usually a boon for workers, giving them leverage and negotiating power for higher pay. Yet Powell said that "strong wage growth is good for workers but only if it is not eroded by inflation."

"We have more work to do," Powell told lawmakers Tuesday. "Our policy actions are guided by our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices. Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone."

Several Fed officials said last week they favored raising the Fed's key rate above the 5.1% level projected in December, if growth and inflation stay elevated.

When the Fed raises its key rate, it typically makes mortgages, auto loans, credit card rates and business lending more expensive. It's a trend that can slow spending and inflation, but also risks sending the economy into a recession.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber and Stan Choe of The Associated Press.