PREP BASEBALL: Bentonville takes 9-0 victory over Fort Smith Southside, completes 6A-West series sweep

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville was content to get single tallies during the early innings of Tuesday's game against Fort Smith Southside, but the Tigers wanted a little more offense.

A six-run outburst in the fourth inning would suffice as Bentonville went on to enjoy a 9-0 victory over Southside and complete its 6A-West Conference series sweep of the Mavericks at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

"It's always good to put up a crooked number," Tigers Coach Todd Abbott said. "You know, the last couple of nights we've had a really good approach to the plate.

"So to chip away in the first few innings is always good, but then to string several good quality at-bats together and put up a crooked number, that's a big boost to the team, obviously, as well as the pitcher throwing out there."

Bentonville (2-3, 2-2) owned a 3-0 lead after three innings on sacrifice flies by Tony Woodie in the first and Connor Adair in the second after the Tigers had loaded the bases and an RBI single by Carter Nye in the third. Bentonville then loaded the bases again in the fourth with Adair's bunt single and singles by Bryant DeLozier and J.J. Spafford on 0-2 counts after both failed to put down bunts.

Eli McCall then broke the single-tally trend when his single to center chased two runners home and forced Southside (2-2, 2-2) into a pitching change. Connor Taylor, C Christ and Nye continued the attack with consecutive RBI single, then Adair -- the 10th batter in the inning -- hit his second sacrifice fly and drove in Bentonville's final run.

That proved to be more than enough offense for Taylor, who needed only 69 pitches to record the complete-game win. The right-hander struck out four and walked one, and he had a no-hitter going until Carter Zimmerman laced a single past third and down the left-field line with two out in the fifth.

"He threw strikes last week, but his quality of strikes wasn't what it needed to be," Abbott said. "He was right on, man. He threw really well and I was proud of the way he bounced back, too. We talk about fewer pitches meaning the longer a pitcher can go, and he was certainly living proof of that."

Rogers 1, Springdale Har-Ber 0

J.T. Melson's drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the seventh inning and drove in Jeff Regan with the only run as Rogers slipped past Har-Ber at Mountie Field.

The Mounties (4-1, 3-1) did all of their work after two were out in the seventh. Hudson Henagan singled and went to second on a wild pitch before Regan entered the game as a pinch-hitter, then the next three Rogers batters drew walks -- Caleb Champion intentionally, then Cooper Addison to load the bases before Melson walked on a 3-2 pitch and ended the game.

Matthew Dillard, who took the loss in Monday's game at Har-Ber, bounced back and grabbed the win with an inning of relief for Rogers after Jake Taylor threw a two-hitter over six innings. Gavin Moore, who had the save in Monday's game, suffered the loss after relieving Tyler Ridley, who allowed just three hits over five innings.

Rogers Heritage 16, Springdale 2

Brett Renfrow and Aidan Adair each had a home run and drove in three runs apiece as Heritage routed Springdale and completed its series sweep at Bulldog Field.

Renfrow had four hits, including a two-run home run in the first inning to help the War Eagles (3-2, 2-2) jump out to a 4-0 lead. He then added an RBI single in the second, while Adair highlighted an eight-run sixth with his three-run home run to left field.

Heritage scored at least one run in five of the six innings and banged out 17 hits. Josh Hinds, who was the winning pitcher, helped his cause with three hits and an RBI while Jack Hamm also had three hits and drove in a run.

Andrew Lind drove in Springdale's only runs in the first inning with a single.

Bentonville West 6, FS Northside 1

Ty Durham had two hits and scored twice as West defeated Northside in Fort Smith and earned its first 6A-West win of the season.

The Wolverines (2-5, 1-3) scored three of their runs off Grizzlies errors, while Alex Downing, Laiten Hall and Bryce Suiter each drove in a run. Nathan Defries picked up the win as he allowed an unearned run on three hits over five innings, while Dawson Price pitched the final two innings.

Northside (3-4, 1-1) scored its only run in the third when Jayden Weiler walked and scored on Jayden Duggar's groundout.

NONCONFERENCE

Fayetteville 7, LR Catholic 4

Charlie Graves' three-run home run capped a five-run fifth as Fayetteville came from behind and defeated Catholic in the first of two games the Bulldogs played at Little Rock.

Fayetteville (4-0) trailed 2-0 to start the fifth, but Jaison DeLamar had an RBI single and Zach Adams had a sacrifice fly to tie the game before Graves' blast gave the Bulldogs a 5-2 lead. Catholic pulled within 5-4 on a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth before Fayetteville added a bases-loaded walk to Landon Schaefer and another Adams sacrifice fly.

DeLamar had two of Fayetteville's four hits while Cade Costello pitched the first four innings and recorded the win.