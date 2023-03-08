Rain could bring localized flash flooding to parts of state, forecasters say

Much of Arkansas could see localized flash flooding by the end of the week, due to more rain expected Wednesday night through Friday morning, forecasters said.

The upcoming rain "will hit almost everywhere but the most southern and most northern quarters of the state,” said Travis Shelton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Wednesday afternoon.

Shelton said isolated parts of Arkansas could get 1 to 2 inches of rain before the end of the week, but a widespread portion of the state was looking at around three-quarters of an inch or more.

“With saturated soils and elevated rivers, localized flash flooding is possible,” the weather service said Wednesday on Twitter.

The forecaster said there was a marginal risk of excessive rainfall for southern Arkansas and that some parts of the state could see some strong storms.

“It isn’t as bad as we thought it was going to be, but we are not out of the woods yet for flash flooding, but now we think it will be more localized than widespread,” Shelton said.

Shelton said the weather service is watching areas with already flooding rivers, especially in southern and eastern portions of the state. He also said areas that have stronger storms or more storms going over them would have an increased risk of flash flooding.

Last week, west and central Arkansas, especially Scott and Pulaski counties, got a lot of rain and are at a higher risk of flooding as well, Shelton said.

“If you have any errands that need to be done, try to do them sooner or even today or wait until there’s been time for everything to run off and dry a little before getting out,” the forecaster suggested.

He also said driving over covered roads is dangerous.

“We highly recommend that you don’t drive on covered roads because people will think they know how deep the water is or what the road looks like, but water can wash a road out and be really risky,” Shelton said.

Shelton said that, by Wednesday afternoon, parts of southwest and Northwest Arkansas had gotten a little more than an inch of rain, according to measured amounts.