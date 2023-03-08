Rogers board extends Superintendent Perry’s contract; salary to wait amid legislation effects

ROGERS -- The School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the contract of Superintendent Jeff Perry by one year.

The 7-0 vote extends Perry's contract through June 2026.

The board held off on considering adding compensation until after seeing the effects of pending state legislation. Perry, who started as Rogers' superintendent on July 1, is earning a salary of $250,053 this school year.

"Appreciate Dr. Perry with all that's going on down in Little Rock," board President Nathan Gairhan said. "He has stated this for several months now: 'I want to make sure that our staff and our teachers are taken care of. I don't want anybody worrying about my raise right now.' We'll take further consideration after we get more information coming out of Little Rock. It's not a lack of confidence. As [board Vice President] Curtis [Clements] said, we appreciate the job that he's done in the short time that he's been with us, and we look forward to many more years to come."

The Arkansas Senate approved Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul by a 26-8 vote Tuesday and sent the bill to the governor's desk for her signature. The legislation, also known as the LEARNS Act, calls for, among other things, school vouchers, a $14,000 raise in the minimum salary for teachers, a dual diploma for high school students learning a trade and a repeal of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

Sanders is expected to sign Arkansas LEARNS into law today.

Perry was superintendent of schools in Hamblen County, Tenn., before being hired by Rogers. He began his career as a high school teacher and coach in Norton, Va. He later served as an assistant principal at both the high school and middle school level and then as a principal of a large elementary school in Riner, Va. He was superintendent of schools in Byers and Kremmling, Colo.; Wise, Va.; and Wythe County, Va.

Perry earned a doctorate in educational administration from Virginia Tech University in 1994.

In other business, the board voted 7-0 to approve the guaranteed maximum price range for work on the performing arts centers at both Rogers High School and Heritage High School. The exact figure is $1,585,309. Bids were opened and reviewed Tuesday afternoon. The improvements, including new lighting, sound systems and drapes, are projected to be completed by Aug. 11, before the start of the next school year.