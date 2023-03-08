Senate panel OKs financial adviser bill

An Arkansas Senate committee on Tuesday endorsed a bill that would require the state treasurer and public entities to divest certain investments with financial services providers on a list maintained by the state treasurer due to the use of environmental, social justice or governance-related metrics.

In a voice vote with Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, dissenting, the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee sent an amended version of House Bill 1307 by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, to the full Senate.

Wardlaw told the Senate committee the bill includes a provision that states that "discriminating against energy companies" does not include actions by the investment adviser in accordance with the investment-related guidelines, policies or preference of its clients, so that's why he believes the impact of the bill will be minimal on state government's retirement systems. The bill also exempts "indirect holdings."

State government's retirement systems have estimated HB1307 could potentially cost them millions of dollars.

Clint Rhoden, executive director of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, asked the Senate committee to amend the bill to completely exempt state government retirement systems to mirror West Virginia's bill and deal with ESG investing issues in a separate bill.

But Wardlaw said he already has amended the bill in good faith to minimize the impact of the bill on state government retirement systems.

Tucker said that "right now we say that we are for limited government, and with this bill we are saying we are regulating the conduct of private business.

"I can't understand how that's limited government," he said.

"We also claim to be fiscal conservatives and we know this bill is going to have a fiscal impact," Tucker said. "It's going to be hard to know what it is."

He said "for this committee to pass this bill right after we just passed [Senate Bill 71 by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro] the irony is rich beyond measure, because we are saying we are ending discrimination based on race or gender, and with our very next item of business we are going to pass a preference of discrimination" under HB1307.

"This is the most explicitly hypocritical action I think that I have ever seen in this legislative body for the entire time I have been a member, these two bills right next to each other," Tucker said.

But Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, said "we are talking about public entities.

"We are not talking about private businesses," he said. "We are talking about public taxpayer dollars that are being invested in entities."

Tucker countered "so we are using the public funds to regulate the conduct of private banks.

"That's what this bill does," he said.

Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, said "it concerns me that this bill is kind of like an affirmative action reverse discrimination thing.

"But I do see it as extremely temporary when I read those couple of paragraphs where the [ESG] committee will create the list as it exists today," he said. "If the actions change, then the list changes and there is no need to reform the committee if things get better."

Sen. Steve Crowell, R-Magnolia, said, "My biggest concern has been being good stewards of the people's retirement funds.

"I am not 100% happy, but I am a lot happier," with the amendments to the bill, he said.

Under HB1307, an ESG oversight committee would be created to determine a list of financial service providers that discriminate against energy, fossil fuel, firearms or ammunition companies or otherwise refuse to deal based on environmental, social justice and other governance-related factors.

The committee would comprise four citizens of the state with the governor, attorney general, House speaker and Senate president pro tempore each appointing one citizen, and the state treasurer or his designee under the bill.

The state treasurer would be required to maintain a list of financial service providers as determined by the ESG oversight committee on the state treasurer's website under the bill. In determining whether to list a financial services provider on the list, the state treasurer, under the direction of the attorney general, would be required to consider and may rely upon specified information under the bill.

The state treasurer would be required under the bill to divest the state of all direct or indirect holdings with a financial services provider included on the list published on the state treasurer's website, and a public entity would be required to divest itself of all direct or indirect holdings with a financial services provider included on the list published on the state treasurer's website.

If an investment is subject to divestment under the bill, but is locked into a maturity date and an early divestment would result in a financial penalty to the state and cause a negative financial impact to the state, then the investment is exempt from divestiture under the bill in order to prevent financial harm to the state and ensure that the fiduciary duty for the state treasurer is met.

Clint Rhoden, executive director of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, told the Senate committee on Tuesday that exemption seems to be narrowly tailored to the state treasurer.

He said the system's investment consultant, Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting, estimated two weeks ago that the system could lose $7 million a year as a result of the bill requiring the state treasurer and public entities to divest certain investments with financial services providers on a list maintained by the state treasurer due to use of environmental, social justice or governance-related metrics.

The system has $7 billion in direct investments in a total investment portfolio totaling about $20.3 billion, Rhoden said.

If financial service providers are placed on the state treasurer's list under the bill, Rhoden said that would reduce competition among financial service providers and raise the system's costs.

Officials at the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System have estimated the system could have a potential loss of $30 million to $40 million per year under the bill. The system's investments are valued at about $10.5 billion.

"At present, we have no exact determination of what entities will be excluded from investments, so it is a very difficult calculation, " system Executive Director Amy Fecher said Monday in a written statement.