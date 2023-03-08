Six people arrested on various charges in Washington and Benton counties

Arrests

Fayetteville

Keondrick Plummer, 30, of 506 Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Plummer was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

Jefferson Mancias-Zelaya, 20, of 1466 Tucson Loop in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Mancias-Zelaya was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Diego Anibal, 33, of 1501 Kirsten Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Anibal was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Braxton Bradley, 26, of 1704 Jean St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Bradley was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Tontitown

Brent Fry, 32, of 110 Pratt St., No. 2, in West Fork, was arrested Monday in connection with forgery and financial identity fraud. Fry was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Hyrum Palmer, 61, of 17369 Wyola Road in Winslow, was arrested Monday in connection with rape and sexual assault. Palmer was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.