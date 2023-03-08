Super Quiz: History

1. Which country first used paper money?

2. Nicholas II was the last ----------.

3. On which island was Napoleon Bonaparte born?

4. What is this list? Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, Sword.

5. Who killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel?

6. What did King Philip II of Spain send to England in 1588?

7. Who did 19-year-old Gavrilo Princip assassinate in Sarajevo in 1914?

8. Henry VIII annulled his wedding to her, and she became known as the "King's Beloved Sister."

9. In which country did the Orange Revolution take place?

ANSWERS

1. China

2. Emperor (czar) of Russia

3. Corsica

4. Five Allied beachheads in Normandy

5. Aaron Burr

6. The Spanish Armada

7. Archduke Franz Ferdinand (of Austria)

8. Anne of Cleves

9. Ukraine