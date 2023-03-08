UNDER THE RADAR: White Hall’s Landen Meredith

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is White Hall’s Landen Meredith.

Class: 2024

Position: Offensive Line/Defensive Line

Size: 6-3, 285 pounds

40-Yard Dash: 5.0 seconds

Weight room: 340-pound bench press, 290 power clean, 470 squat, 265 incline

Offer: UAPB

Interest: Arkansas

Coach Ryan Mallett on Meredith:

“I think he’s the best left tackle in the state and held just getting better. He was a freshman All-American. He can play both sides of the ball. I try to keep him on offense to protect the quarterbacks blindside, but I think in college he could play either guard or play defensive tackle or 3 technique on the next level.”

Mallett on Meredith visiting Arkansas last Saturday:

“They want him to come back this spring for spring practice.”



