Walk-off walk lifts Trojans over Bears

Tuesday's rivalry matchup between the University Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock fit the billing of a pitcher's duel: 15 scoreless at-bats between the teams and eight innings completed in just more than two hours.

So, of course, the game had to end with four straight walks.

Despite going without a hit in the final three innings, the Trojans edged the Bears for a 3-2 win at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock, with Skyler Trevino scoring on a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth after the UCA tandem of Oliver Laufman and Tate Busey were unable to record an out.

"It came out our way in the end with a couple of things that they wish didn't go their way," UALR Coach Chris Curry said. "But that was an airtight game ... and what I'm most proud of is [Austin Stubber and Jacob Weatherley], who came in and shut the door."

Curry credited Trevino for sparking the Trojans' rally. The Houston transfer worked a full-count walk, leading to a passed ball and eventually a walk when Jake Wright attempted to bunt Trevino to second.

The Bears then intentionally walked Ty Rhoades, loading the bases for Harmon, and while UCA (5-7) replaced Laufman with Busey, that would stop the bleeding and ultimately cost the Bears a chance to win.

But the Bears had repeatedly threatened to grab the lead and put UALR (6-4) on the back foot.

UCA put runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the eighth before a popout ended the inning. The Bears then put the go-ahead run on in the ninth with a leadoff walk but got nothing more.

Stubber, who relieved starter Noah Burkey after four innings, pitched 31/3 scoreless innings, scattering 2 hits while striking out 5 with 1 walk.

Curry and the Trojans had prepped Stubber for what they call the "stopper" role throughout the fall. The idea is that whenever UALR feels there could be an opening for an opponent, Curry can turn to Stubber out of the bullpen. to "slam the door right there."

Although Curry had the trust in the right-hander from the start of the season -- at 12 innings pitched across five appearances this season, Stubber has thrown more than any other Trojans reliever -- the Hope native had to rediscover some trust in himself.

A couple of days after appearing in UALR's first game of last season and walking the only two batters he faced, Stubber's arm locked up.

A bone spur with several loose bodies and the necessary surgery that followed ended his junior season before it had even started.

"Finally getting back healthy [was] definitely my top priority," Stubber said when asked about returning to form. "The whole team, I feel like they really have trust in me and it gives me the confidence that I can go out there, give it my all and come out successful."

On Tuesday, UCA never got the chance to add to the two runs it scored in the top of fourth inning as Stubber retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced.

"They were believable pitches," Bears Coach Nick Harlan said. "I thought we chased a few early, but I thought [Stubber] mixed speeds well and threw a lot of strikes to get ahead in the count."

That's been a goal for the Trojans bullpen this season. Stubber and Weatherley walked just one batter apiece over the final five innings, and as Stubber explained, the two relievers' somewhat-contrasting styles -- him with off-speed options, Weatherley with some sink to his pitches -- make them all the more of an effective tandem.

"They're the guys," Curry said.