5-star signee Taliah Scott named Florida Gatorade POY

Arkansas women’s basketball 5-star signee Taliah Scott was named the Gatorade Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Scott, 5-9, of Orange Park (Fla.) St. Johns Country Day School, averaged 36.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3 steals per game and hit 109 three-pointers, including 11 in the team’s 77-65 state semifinal loss to Faith Christian Academy.

A McDonald’s High School All-American Game selection, she was the 2022 Class 2A Player of the Year and finished her career with 2,733 points.

Scott chose Arkansas over more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Florida, Florida State, Texas, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, SMU, Rutgers, Notre Dame and Virginia.

The award also recognizes high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. Scott has volunteered more than 100 hours teaching young girls at summer camps.

She has also donated time at the Ronald McDonald House of Central Florida and as a peer mentor. She had a weighted 4.32 GPA in the classroom.