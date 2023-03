Editor, The Commercial:

I’d like to wish the very best for Coach Dixon and his Zebra team in their tournament final at Hot Springs this week.

I’ve had opportunity to watch them play twice and they are a delight. I am one of just two senior players, still living, from the Zebras’ 1952 State Tournament winners; 71 years ago.

“For Faith and hope and loyalty, and memories that around thee cling…”

JACK MAYBERRY, SHERIDAN